Go
Toast

POLISENOS RESTAURANT

WELCOME TO POLISENOS

923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pcs.)$6.99
* XL Pizza$12.99
French Fries$3.50
* MED Cheese Steak$9.50
* LG Pizza$10.99
Cheese Fries$3.95
* 20 Traditional Wings$21.50
Served With Celery and Blue Cheese
* Lg Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
Mushroom, Fried onion, Sweet pepper, Cheese
* MED Pizza$8.99
* 10 Traditional Wings$11.50
Served With Celery and Blue Cheese
See full menu

Location

923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD

MILFORD DE

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milford Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River Lights Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to River Lights Cafe, home of the American Breakfast Platter. Come on by and enjoy our delicious food along with the best view in town.
In a rush? order online and skip the line.

La Hacienda Milford

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Pizza Machine

No reviews yet

Robotically satisfying pizza operating in Harbeson, Delaware.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston