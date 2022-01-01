Go
Toast

Polish Eagles Sports Club

Member's Club

3157 E Thompson St

No reviews yet

Location

3157 E Thompson St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop

No reviews yet

A natural wine bar with zero pretension. The vibe is just right, food is killer, and the beers is oh so cold. Tinys Bottle Shop is located out back, too!

Nemi Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Em's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tin Can Bar

No reviews yet

A cozy Tiki Bar with yummy Barbecue, Burgers and Wings.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston