Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Politano Cafe - 109-7088 West Saanich Road
A map showing the location of Politano Cafe - 109-7088 West Saanich RoadView gallery

Politano Cafe - 109-7088 West Saanich Road

Open today 7:45 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

109-7088 West Saanich Road

Brentwood Bay, CN V8M 1P9

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:45 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:45 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 5:00 pm

Location

109-7088 West Saanich Road, Brentwood Bay CN V8M 1P9

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Orcas Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
18 Orcas Hill Rd. Orcas, WA 98280
View restaurantnext
Blue Heron Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
211 Lopez Road Lopez, WA 98261
View restaurantnext
Setsunai Noodle Bar - 45 Eads Lane, Lopez Island, WA
orange starNo Reviews
45 Eads Lane Lopez Village, WA 98261
View restaurantnext
Jig and Lure Fish Co. - Boat Haven Marina, Port Angeles WA
orange starNo Reviews
826 Boat Haven Drive Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
The Fish and Crab Shack
orange starNo Reviews
115 E. Railroad Ave Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
Moby Duck Chowder
orange starNo Reviews
222 North Lincoln Street suit 101 Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Politano Cafe - 109-7088 West Saanich Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston