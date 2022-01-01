Go
Pollara

Roman Style pizza, fritti, salads, antipasti, soup, dessert

1788 Fourth Street

Popular Items

Half Diavola$18.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
fresh mozzarella, diavola salame, tomato sauce (spicy)
Half Margherita$16.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
Half Sausage$20.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
house made sausage, calabrian chilies, onions, ricotta, pecorino, and sicilian oregano
Half King Trumpet$24.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 1-3 people
King trumpet mushrooms, leeks, ricotta & sage
Little Gems$12.00
little gems, lemon, anchovy, grana padano
(similar to caesar salad)
Farro & Beet$12.00
farro, roasted beets, mint, almonds, and a red wine vinaigrette
Suppli Classico$3.50
fried arborio rice, tomato, mozzarella
(creamy and delicious)
Half Mushroom$20.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
mushroom, straciatella, green onion
Half Kids$12.00
8" x 12" pizza feeds 2-3 people
tomato sauce, mozzarella
Half Potato$20.00
8” x 12” pizza serves 2-3 people
Potatoes, mozzarella & green onion
1788 Fourth Street

Berkeley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
