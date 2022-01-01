Go
Pollard Hotel

Popular Items

Frito Misto$9.00
An assortment of Tempura Fried Vegetables topped with YumYum sauce.
Heritage Burger$15.00
Blend of Montana Wagyu Beef and Ground Bison.
"Drunken" Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickled and Buttermilk breaded: fried and served with a side of Pepper Bacon Jam. This dish is a Real Treat !!
Baby Kale & Roasted Beet$14.00
Baby kale red & gold beets, apples, oranges, house vinaigrette, avocado, & toasted walnuts.
Bison Meatballs$14.00
Served with huckleberry glaze.
Classic Alfredo$14.00
The twist on this dish is it's tossed with Bucatini Pasta.
Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
House Rosemary biscuits with sausage gravy and breakfast potatoes.
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Walleye, Belgian Fries, and Tartar Sauce.
House Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Radish, Tomatoes, Carrots, and Croutons.
Giant Pretzel$12.00
House Made. Once you try one, you'll be hooked for life !!! ***Another HOUSE Favorite ***
Location

2 Broadway Ave N

Red Lodge MT

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
