Go
Toast

Pollard's Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

717 Battlefield Blvd S • $

Avg 4.4 (1298 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Gizzard$7.39
Corn Muffin$1.20
Tender Dinner$9.25
Online Hush Puppies$0.50
Online Puffs$0.60
8 pc Family$24.95
Large Veg$5.29
Tender pcs
12 pc Family$34.55
2pc Chicken 2 veg. and puff$7.55
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

717 Battlefield Blvd S

Chesapeake VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

No reviews yet

If you are looking for quality food, Off the Hook is a must eat ! We offer a large seafood menu, a raw bar featuring the freshest of oysters, shrimp and clams and prime cut meats for the land lovers. Don't miss out on the delicious fare offered at Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse!

Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Dining & Neapolitan Pizza
Online Ordering Hours May Differ From Restaurant Hours!

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille

No reviews yet

Redbones offers a variety of fresh seafood, daily chef created specials, and the best wings in town.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston