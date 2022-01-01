Chicken
Pollard's Chicken
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
1686 Reviews
$
4806 George Washington Hwy
Portsmouth, VA 23702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
4806 George Washington Hwy, Portsmouth VA 23702
Nearby restaurants
Pollard's Chicken - Special Events
Come in and enjoy!
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
Come in and enjoy!