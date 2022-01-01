Go
Pollard's Chicken image
Chicken

Pollard's Chicken

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1686 Reviews

$

4806 George Washington Hwy

Portsmouth, VA 23702

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

4806 George Washington Hwy, Portsmouth VA 23702

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Pollard's Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pollard's Chicken - Special Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pollard's Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pollard's Chicken

orange star4.3 • 1686 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston