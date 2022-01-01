Go
Pollard's Chicken

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

3033 Ballentine Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (2554 reviews)

Popular Items

Online Hush Puppies$0.50
Dinner Roll$0.50
Large Veg$5.29
Lg Gizzard$7.39
Dinner Roll W/ Butter$0.60
Lg Liver$7.39
Add'l Tender$1.21
12 pc Family$32.45
Online Puffs$0.60
Corn Muffin$1.20
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3033 Ballentine Blvd

Norfolk VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
