Go
Toast

El Rey De Pollo

Come try our Authentic Mexican Charcoal Grilled Chicken & Carne Asada. Healthy, fresh and fast! Feed a family for under $20!

207 N IH 35

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#3 Chicken Tostada$10.95
Crispy Chicken Tostada with an avacado spread,Sour Cream,all white meat chicken
Jalapeno Poppers- 6 pc$3.95
Cheese stuffed jalapeno peppers.
#14 Beef or Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Beef Or Chicken Quesadilla stuffed with all the fixins
#7 3 Beef Tacos$10.95
3 beef Tacos with cilantro, lime and salsas
#11 Large Beef Burrito$9.95
Large Grilled Beef Burrito
Mexican Coke 1/2L$3.25
1/2 Liter Sodas inclding Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Squirt, etc.
#2 HALF CHICKEN$10.95
Half Charcoal Grilled Chicken w/Rice,Beans,Salsa,Tortillas and Onion
Rice/Arroz Extra$2.00
#1 FULL CHICKEN/POLLO FULL$19.95
Full Chicken (8 pieces) grilled on charcoal w/rice,Beans,Salsa,Toritillas and Onion.
#8 loaded Baked Potato/Papa Asada$9.95
Loaded Baked potato with grilled beef, sourcream and cheese. Papa Asada.
See full menu

Location

207 N IH 35

San Marcos TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rogelio's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Rogelio's Restaurant is proud to be a part of the San Marcos community, where locals, students, and visitors alike enjoy an authentic Mexican cuisine. Locally owned and operated the entire Nieto family welcomes you for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We strive to provide our customers with an outstanding experience by offering good food and great service. Stop in today for a bowl of our flavorful tortilla soup.

Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos

No reviews yet

In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste. As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle you prefer! In addition to our world-class noodles, we specialize in Home made Dim Sum from soup dumpling, Siu Mai, to sticky rice.also the freshest sushi around. From our famous Golden Trio Roll to our Tuna Martini, you won’t be able to get flavor this innovative and delicious from anywhere else. Open for lunch and dinner daily, come join us in our comfy and casual lounge for Happy Hour or your next bite at Xian Sushi and Noodle!

The Root Cellar Cafe - San Marcos

No reviews yet

Here at Root Cellar Cafe, our professional waitstaff and seasoned chefs are sure to provide an extraordinary experience that will keep you coming back time and time again. We specialize in upscale casual dining using locally-sourced fresh food. We’ve been voted best breakfast in Hays County 3 years in a row. Stop in or order online for Brunch, Lunch or Dinner!

Patio Dolcetto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston