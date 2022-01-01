Go
Pollos Inti Restaurant

Authentic Peruvian and Central American Restaurant. Please come and enjoy our classic dishes.

47100 Community Plaza 122

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado$17.99
Sauteed beef with onions and tomatoes served on top of fries and side of rice.
1/2 Pollo - Pecho / 1/2 Chicken - White Meat$11.99
Xtra Salsa Yellow$0.25
1/2 Pollo / 1/2 Chicken$11.49
1/4 Pollo / 1/4 Chicken$8.79
Pupusa Revuelta / Pork Pupusa$2.99
Pork and cheese stuffed tortilla
Pollo Entero / Whole Chicken$20.99
Vaso Salsa Amarilla / Yellow Sauce - Cup$3.99
Vaso Salsa Verde / Green Sauce - Cup$3.99
Pollo Saltado$14.99
Sauteed chicken with onions and tomatoes served on top of fries and side of rice
47100 Community Plaza 122

Sterling VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
