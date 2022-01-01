Go
Pollos & Jarras

Enjoy the exquisite flavors of an extensive selection of barbecues, meats, Peruvian rotisserie chicken and sushi, all ideally complimented by signature cocktails, in a layback environment decorated with 'Chicha‘ wall posters.

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

19565 biscayne blvd suite 956 • $

Avg 4.5 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Arroz Chaufa de Pollo$17.00
Peruvian cantonese style rice and our zesty rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Churrasco 10 oz$32.00
Grilled churrasco marinated with Pisco 105 black pepper sauce. Served with two sides.
1/2 Chicken$16.00
For those that know what they want, and have self-confidence; comes with french fries and salad.
Lomo Saltado$19.00
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Whole Chicken$24.00
For you, who lives life in wild abandonment and who enjoys pleasure with no limits; comes with french fries and salad.
Side Rocoto$0.50
Aguadito Canero$8.00
Cilantro based soup mixed with vegetables, rice and the flavors of Peruvian hot pepper. The perfect cure for a hang-over!
Anticuchera Aioli$0.50
Side Salsa Brava$0.50
Side Chimichrry$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

19565 biscayne blvd suite 956

Aventura FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

