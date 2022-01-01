Pollos & Jarras

Go
Enjoy the exquisite flavors of an extensive selection of barbecues, meats, Peruvian rotisserie chicken and sushi, all ideally complimented by signature cocktails, in a layback environment decorated with 'Chicha‘ wall posters.

BBQ

115 NE 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken$14.95
For those that know what they want, and have self-confidence; comes with french fries and salad.
Que Buenas Yucas$7.95
Absolutely traditional and delicious, tender and crunchy yuca sticks, served with Peru’s famous Huancaína sauce.
Ceviche Mixto$15.95
Marinated raw mixed seafood in fresh Chulucanas’ lime juice, mixed with Arequipan onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite sauce.
Ceviche de Pescado$13.95
Marinated fish in fresh Chulucanas’ lime juice, mixed with Arequipan onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite sauce.
Lomo Saltado$18.95
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
1/4 Chicken$10.95
For those fearing to deliver themselves to the embers of pleasure; comes with french fries and salad.
Arroz Chaufa de Pollo$17.95
Peruvian cantonese style rice and our zesty rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Aguadito De Pollo$7.95
Cilantro based soup mixed with vegetables, rice and the flavors of Peruvian hot pepper. The perfect cure for a hang-over!
Whole Chicken$22.95
For you, who lives life in wild abandonment and who enjoys pleasure with no limits; comes with french fries and salad.
French Fries$3.25
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

115 NE 3rd Ave

Miami FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

