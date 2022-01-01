Go
Pollos & Jarras

Enjoy the exquisite flavors of an extensive selection of barbecues, meats, Peruvian rotisserie chicken and Peruvian BBQ all ideally complimented by signature cocktails, in a layback environment decorated with 'Chicha‘ wall posters.

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

1237 LINCOLN ROAD • $$$

Avg 5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

1/4 Chicken$13.00
For those fearing to deliver themselves to the embers of pleasure; comes with french fries and salad.
La Chuchi days$15.00
Mix of lettuces, season veggies, spicy cashews, pieces of rotisserie chicken and topped with sesame seeds, served with a tangy honey curry dressing
1/2 Chicken$16.00
For those that know what they want, and have self-confidence; comes with french fries and salad.
Aguadito Canero$8.00
Cilantro based soup mixed with vegetables, rice and the flavors of Peruvian hot pepper. The perfect cure for a hang-over!
Que Tales Yucas$8.00
Absolutely traditional and delicious, tender and crunchy yuca sticks, served with Peru’s famous Huancaína sauce.
Lomazo On Fire$19.00
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
El Chaufa Criollaso$17.00
Peruvian cantonese style rice and our zesty rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Pollo Saltado$17.00
Fresh pieces of chicken, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Whole Chicken$24.00
the full flavor of our Rotisserie chicken accompanied with French fries and salad.
Extra Sauce$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1237 LINCOLN ROAD

Miami Beach FL

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

