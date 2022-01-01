Go
Pollyanna Brewing Company

Pollyanna Brewing Company
Lemont - Roselle - St. Charles

431 Talcott Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)

4pk 16oz Cans Triple Zoned$17.00
4pk 16oz Can Ales for ALS$17.00
4pk 16oz Cans Lexical Gap$13.00
2pk 16oz Cans BBA Imperial Toasted Marshmallow Fun Size$18.00
2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack$39.00
2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack Includes:
Special Edition Red Can Cooler
Ornament
Custom logo glassware
Mixed 16oz can 4 pack including-
Lite Thinking
Fun Size
In The Cards
Dreamsicle Flurries
2pk 16oz Cans PCL w/ Vanilla Beans$14.00
4pk 16oz Cans Seventh Anniversary Lager$11.00
4pk 16oz Cans Dreamsicle Flurries$12.00
4pk 16oz Cans Pollyanna Pils$11.00
4pk 16oz Cans Fun Size$20.00
Location

431 Talcott Ave

Lemont IL

Sunday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
