Italian
American
Steakhouses
Polo Bar & Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
426 Reviews
$$
25 E 30th Ave
Hutchinson, KS 67502
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
25 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson KS 67502
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Rusty Needle
Often imitated, never duplicated. Steaks, burgers, wraps, apps., sandwiches, baskets, and wings. You will never leave hungry.
Salt City Brewing Company
MicroBrewery and Tap Room
Mr Cao Japanese Steakhouse
Come on in and enjoy!
Texas T-Bone Steakhouse
Steaks and Salads Done Right! Hand cut mesquite grilled steaks and our popular Create Your Own Salads.