Polo Lounge & Bar
"We are a smoker friendly bar located at Days Inn North in Carlisle PA. Offering Adult Beverages, Games, Sports, Live entertainment and More. Happy Hour 5:pm - 6:pm & 8:pm - 9:pm everyday."
1255 Harrisburg Pike
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1255 Harrisburg Pike
Carlisle Barrack PA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele
Fairground Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Dough & Arrows
We have THE BEST Edible Cookie Dough, Penn State Ice Cream, Delicious Cheesecake, Desserts, & More!
one13 Social
Welcome to one13 Social!