Polo Lounge & Bar

"We are a smoker friendly bar located at Days Inn North in Carlisle PA. Offering Adult Beverages, Games, Sports, Live entertainment and More. Happy Hour 5:pm - 6:pm & 8:pm - 9:pm everyday."

1255 Harrisburg Pike

Avg 4.1 (85 reviews)

1255 Harrisburg Pike

Carlisle Barrack PA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
