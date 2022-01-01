Go
Polpo Ristorante

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

3258 Dune Dr • $$

Avg 4.1 (2501 reviews)

Popular Items

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA$28.00
HOMEMADE POTATO PASTA IN A LIGHT BLUSH SAUCE GARNISHED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE
LINGUINE PESCATORA$33.00
LINGUINI PASTA TOSSED WITH SHRIMP, CALAMARI, MUSSELS, & CLAMS IN A MARINARA OR GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE
POLLO FRANCESE$29.00
CHICKEN BREAST DIPPED IN EGG, SAUTÉED WITH CAPERS IN SERVED LEMON WHITE WINE
PENNE VODKA$26.00
PENNE PASTA WITH PANCETTA & PEAS IN A VODKA ROSE CREAM SAUCE
POLLO MILANESE$28.00
LIGHTLY BREADED PAN-SEARED CHICKEN CUTLET TOPPED WITH ARUGULA DRIZZLED IN LEMON OLIVE OIL
SIDE PASTA$10.00
PLEASE CHOOSE PASTA AND SAUCE
FETTUCINE BOLOGNESE$28.00
POLLO PARMIGIANA$26.00
LIGHTLY BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET BAKED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE
CESARE$12.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
POLLO MARSALA$28.00
CHICKEN BREAST SAUTÉED WITH MUSHROOMS IN A MARSALA DEMI-GLAZE
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3258 Dune Dr

Avalon NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
