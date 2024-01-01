Polson restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Polson restaurants

Polson restaurants
  • Polson

Must-try Polson restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Bayside Riser - 50486 US HWY 93

50486 US HWY 93, Polson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croffle With Toppings$6.00
Croissant dough pressed in a waffle maker- caramelized outside with a flaky inside. Your choice of any delicious toppings!
24oz Honeydew Boba$7.00
ICED White Mocha$5.00
More about Bayside Riser - 50486 US HWY 93
Oak’s Korean Kitchen image

 

Oak’s Korean Kitchen

50486 US Hwy 93, Polson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 - Yakimandu$11.00
Pan Fried pork & veggie dumplings served with dipping sauce and choice side of edamame or rice.
Contains: Wheat and soy
3 - Korean Surf Bowl$14.00
Tuna, sliced cucumbers, cabbage, edamame (baby soy bean), avocado, masago and sea salad served on a bed of sushi rice. Gluten free
2 - Dakgogi$12.00
Marinated chicken, sautéed broccoli served on a bed of rice and topped with roasted sesame seed and green onion. Served with cabbage salad and house sauce. Contains: Soy
More about Oak’s Korean Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

The Shoe

820 Shoreline Dr, Polson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Shoe
