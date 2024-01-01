Polson restaurants you'll love
Bayside Riser - 50486 US HWY 93
50486 US HWY 93, Polson
|Popular items
|Croffle With Toppings
|$6.00
Croissant dough pressed in a waffle maker- caramelized outside with a flaky inside. Your choice of any delicious toppings!
|24oz Honeydew Boba
|$7.00
|ICED White Mocha
|$5.00
More about Oak’s Korean Kitchen
Oak’s Korean Kitchen
50486 US Hwy 93, Polson
|Popular items
|4 - Yakimandu
|$11.00
Pan Fried pork & veggie dumplings served with dipping sauce and choice side of edamame or rice.
Contains: Wheat and soy
|3 - Korean Surf Bowl
|$14.00
Tuna, sliced cucumbers, cabbage, edamame (baby soy bean), avocado, masago and sea salad served on a bed of sushi rice. Gluten free
|2 - Dakgogi
|$12.00
Marinated chicken, sautéed broccoli served on a bed of rice and topped with roasted sesame seed and green onion. Served with cabbage salad and house sauce. Contains: Soy