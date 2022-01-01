Go
Welcome to Pomelo, a Thai Boutique Restaurant on Magazine Street in New Orleans. We welcome you to enjoy our authentic Thai comfort home cooking and have fun trying a variety of fresh and exotic flavors. Owner Aom Srisuk and her team can't wait to share their passion from their hearts to your plate.

4113 Magazine Street

Popular Items

Khao Soi (choice of Chicken or Shrimp)$17.00
a delicious and mild curry soup from Chiang Mai, Thailand, filled with egg noodle, pickled greens, red onion, and chili oil
POK POK Noodle$17.00
Chef Aom’s Pok Pok Noodle includes a medley of house-grilled marinated pork shoulder, shrimp, bok choy, peanuts and chili over a serving of glass noodles that hold up their distinctive chewiness in this steaming hot dish.
A crowd favorite in Thailand that became so popular as our Chef's Special that it now has a place on the regular menu!
Sweet Corn and Shrimp Salad$15.00
sweet corn perfectly balances this savory salad together with shrimp, Thai celery, cilantro, onion, and lime
Mii Kiew$18.00
pork & shrimp wonton with egg noodles, house-made special sauce, BBQ pork or chicken, bok choy, dry chili, and crushed peanuts
Seafood Green Curry$19.00
a house favorite, our green curry pairs perfectly with a medley of seafood. This dish brings a tinge of heat from our green curry base featuring coconut milk, cilantro root, kaffir lime, and Thai basil
served with one serving of jasmine rice
Chicken Satay$12.00
roasted seasoned chicken thigh, curried peanut sauce, cucumber onion relish
Chicken Massaman$17.00
massaman is a southern Thai curry, mild in heat and loaded with fragrant spices including cinnamon, cardamom, and just a hint of star anise. ours is served traditionally with chicken thigh, potato, onion, and peanuts.
served with one serving of jasmine rice
Tom Kha Soup$14.00
chicken or shrimp (+$2) with galangal, lemongrass, onion, and lime in a savory coconut milk broth
Spicy Wontons$9.00
shrimp and pork wonton with house sweet soy sauce and Thai seafood sauce
Vegetarian Green Curry$15.00
vegan-friendly version of our house favorite green curry, highlighting sweet pumpkin balanced by a tinge of heat from our green curry base featuring coconut milk, cilantro root, kaffir lime, and Thai basil
Location

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
