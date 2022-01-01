Go
Toast

Pomeroy

Pomeroy, loosely translated by the French to mean "The King's Apple," is a neighborhood bistro for great friends and fine foods in the charming heart of Winnetka. Inspired by the Parisian greats, the restaurant is comfortable and elegant, bringing accessible French-inspired fare to the North Shore.

844 Spruce Street • $$

Avg 5 (403 reviews)

Popular Items

Filet Au Poivre$52.00
Green Peppercorn-Brandy Sauce
Burger Royale$18.00
Caramelized Onion, Butterkäse Cheese, Dill Pickles, Remoulade, Brioche Bun
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Parmesan, Saba
Pommes Frites & Aioli$7.00
Garlic Aioli
Roasted Chicken$26.00
Pommes Purée, Glace de Volaille
Baguette$5.00
Pomeroy Salade$14.00
Red Romaine, Crisp Apple, Walnut, Point
Reyes Blue, Creamy Apple Dressing, Apple Saba
Onion Soup Gratinée$12.00
Calvados, Crouton, Gruÿere
Salade Verte$11.00
Butter Lettuce, Banyuls Vin, Fines Herbs
Poulet Cajun$24.00
Petite Salade, Beurre Blanc
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

844 Spruce Street

Winnetka IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Lan’s

No reviews yet

Little Lan's specializes in Chinese, serving the North Shore since 1992.

Avli Estiatorio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bake Homemade Pizza - Winnetka

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Honeycomb

No reviews yet

EAT. DRINK. RELAX...
Little Honeycomb is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet. Our food is nutritious, delicious, and affordable, and we welcome diners young and old, stop by and get a taste of Little Honeycomb.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston