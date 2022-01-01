Go
Toast

Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana

Authentic Italian food, made from scratch daily!

8977 N Scottsdale Rd. #504

No reviews yet

Popular Items

VODKA PENNE LUNCH$14.95
signature rosé sauce, cremini mushrooms, parmigiano
GNOCCHI SORRENTI$16.95
potato gnocchi, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano and basil (vegetarian)
MANZO CARPACCIO$14.95
Arcadia meat market grass fed thinly sliced raw beef, parmigiano, fennel, arugula and mustard aioli.
EGGPLANT PARMIGI$11.95
Layered eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmigiano and basil.
FORMAGGIO RECCO$20.95
Two paper thin layer of focaccia filled with stracchino cheese and black salt.
POSITANO PANINI$13.95
Prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, arugula, parmigiano, served on our handcrafted panini bread made in our wood fired oven
CRUDO FIG HONEY$10.95
mascarpone cream, figs, prosciutto crudo, local organic honey
BUFALA BURRATA$15.95
Imported burrata di bufala, roasted cherry tomato, tomato sauce, basil, and garnished with black salt.
POLPETTE POMO$11.95
Arcadia meat market grass fed beef & pork, tomato sauce, parmigiano and basil.
ANTIPASTO ITALIA$20.95
Chef's selection of cured meat and cheeses with marinated veggies.
See full menu

Location

8977 N Scottsdale Rd. #504

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maui Pasta

No reviews yet

From our fresh pasta, sauces, and specialty meals in our restaurant to our ready-to-eat meals and freshly made Italian groceries in our Pasta Shop, our goal is to provide wholesome, comforting Italian food for your family. Complete Scratch Kitchen! Also, try out our NEW Aloha Hawaiian Plate Lunch virtual restaurant for authentic Hawaiian plate lunches!

Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

IL Bosco Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cat's Pajamas Bistro- Scottsdale

No reviews yet

Cat’s Pajamas Bistro
A classic Americana Bistro: Our cuisine is an inventive mix of French, Italian, American and Latin cuisines. There is a balance of formality and intimacy while keeping the American style of easy hospitality.
Our craft cocktails are an homage to classic cocktails that have defined America since the first craft cocktail was invented in the US in 1850.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston