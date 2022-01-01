Pomona restaurants you'll love

Pomona restaurants
Toast
  • Pomona

Pomona's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
BBQ
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Pomona restaurants

Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe image

 

Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe

101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107, Pomona

Popular items
Turkey bacon sub w/cheese$10.95
includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
Ham sub w/cheese$10.95
includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
Fat cat sandwich w/cheese (hot)$15.95
mix of 2 meats
includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini
Mariscos 701 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Mariscos 701

1648 Indian Hill Blvd, Pomona

Avg 4.2 (1086 reviews)
Popular items
El 701$19.99
Camaron tempura, aguacate, queso philadelphia, pepino,cubierto de jaiba
Empanadas De Camaron (6 pcs)$16.00
Camarón y queso con nuestra salsa Verde
Patron Roll$18.99
Camaron tempura, pepino, queso crema, aguacate, ensalada de cangrejo cubierto de salsa spicy y anguila
Phillips Ranch Healthbar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Phillips Ranch Healthbar

3042 W Temple Ave, Pomona

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
Popular items
BBQ CHICKEN PANINI$6.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, crispy onion, cheddar cheese, and baby rays bbq sauce grilled on sourdough
GREEN MACHINE$4.75
Drink your greens - kale, broccoli, celery, apples, lemon juice
PROTEIN BAGEL$3.95
Yummy Bagel sandwich with egg and cheese. Just select (1) from turkey sausage, turkey bacon, ham, or even chicken.
Smoke & Fire - Pomona image

 

Smoke & Fire - Pomona

401 East Foothill Boulevard, Pomona

Popular items
Waffle Fries$4.99
Smash Burger$8.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Fries$13.99
The Derby Room - Pomona image

 

The Derby Room - Pomona

2201 North White Avenue, Pomona

