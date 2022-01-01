Pomona restaurants you'll love
Pomona's top cuisines
Must-try Pomona restaurants
More about Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe
Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe
101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107, Pomona
|Popular items
|Turkey bacon sub w/cheese
|$10.95
includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
|Ham sub w/cheese
|$10.95
includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
|Fat cat sandwich w/cheese (hot)
|$15.95
mix of 2 meats
includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini
More about Mariscos 701
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Mariscos 701
1648 Indian Hill Blvd, Pomona
|Popular items
|El 701
|$19.99
Camaron tempura, aguacate, queso philadelphia, pepino,cubierto de jaiba
|Empanadas De Camaron (6 pcs)
|$16.00
Camarón y queso con nuestra salsa Verde
|Patron Roll
|$18.99
Camaron tempura, pepino, queso crema, aguacate, ensalada de cangrejo cubierto de salsa spicy y anguila
More about Phillips Ranch Healthbar
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Phillips Ranch Healthbar
3042 W Temple Ave, Pomona
|Popular items
|BBQ CHICKEN PANINI
|$6.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, crispy onion, cheddar cheese, and baby rays bbq sauce grilled on sourdough
|GREEN MACHINE
|$4.75
Drink your greens - kale, broccoli, celery, apples, lemon juice
|PROTEIN BAGEL
|$3.95
Yummy Bagel sandwich with egg and cheese. Just select (1) from turkey sausage, turkey bacon, ham, or even chicken.
More about Smoke & Fire - Pomona
Smoke & Fire - Pomona
401 East Foothill Boulevard, Pomona
|Popular items
|Waffle Fries
|$4.99
|Smash Burger
|$8.99
|Nashville Hot Chicken Fries
|$13.99