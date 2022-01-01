Pompano Beach restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Pompano Beach, Florida
Pompano Beach has some of the freshest seafood, quaintest pubs, and a plethora of worldwide cuisine. Italian, American, French, and Mediterranean are all on the menu. Every meal spanning breakfast to dessert can be found along East Atlantic Blvd. Explore the coastline restaurants with seafood straight from the ocean and the thriving downtown area for Japanese cuisine in Pompano Beach.
The Central Business District offers cuisine from Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Peru. Every section of Pompano Beach will transport you with flavors from across the world. Treat your whole family to clean ocean air, riveting new tastes, and memories that will last a lifetime. Revel in steak dinners, breakfast with down-home flair, and the best tacos in Pompano Florida. Bring the spice or stick to your favorites, there is no shortage of choices.
If you’re looking for a way to wind down, there are lovely wineries, fun breweries, and even a cidery to enjoy. Spend time with friends tasting beverages ages to perfection and touring the grounds where the magic takes place. If you’re looking for a casual bar and grill, the beachside is sprinkled with places to click your glasses and relax. Pompano Beach restaurants provide visitors with incredible options and stress-free decisions.
Must-try Pompano Beach restaurants
Don Pan
9581B W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
|Cuban Bowl
|$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
|PabeBowl
|$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
Papamigos
44 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|Birria (Mexican Style Beef)
|$17.00
Mexican Style Beef With Melted Mozzarella, Cilantro/Onion & Birria Oil
|Quesadillas
|$10.00
14" Quesdilla loaded with Mozerella and Mexican Blend Cheese.
Comes with Pico, Guac, & Sour Cream
|Carne Asada Fries
|$16.00
Fries Topped with Shredded Mexican Cheese, Hot Queso, Carne Asada, Pico, Guacamole
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Circus Bar
1461 SW 30 Ave, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|TG-10 Wings
|$10.25
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
|TG-20 Special
|$12.00
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
|*10 WINGS
|$11.00
Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot,
BBQ, Teriyaki
Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper
House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika....
ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Casa Do Pastel
7804 W Sample Rd, Margate
|Popular items
|Pizza Pastel
|$3.25
|Churros
|$3.50
|Chicken Ball + Cream Cheese
|$2.85
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Living Green
413 N federal Hwy, pompano beach
|Popular items
|Vegan Donut
|$3.99
-Glazed
-Strawberry Frosted
-Chocolate Frosted
|Veggie Monster
|$12.00
Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions
|Hungry Man's Burrito
|$12.00
WW wrap, cage free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken sausage, berry juice, red onion
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Popular items
|Side Meatballs
|$7.50
Comes with two big homemade meatballs in our house tomato sauce.
|Dozen Garlic Rolls
|$5.95
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
|2 Liter soda
|$3.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite
Cannoli Kitchen
255 n pompano beach blvd, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$14.95
Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$16.95
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter
|Meatballs In Sauce (2) Pieces
|$10.95
In sauce
Carrot Express
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|La Mexicana
|$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
|Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl
|$16.95
Arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions & cilantro brown rice with our citrus sauce. Substitute chicken for: zero fat tuna or tofu
Truli Italian Food & Drink
4443 Lyons Rd D104, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Shrimp Scampi
|$19.50
angel hair tossed w/sauteed shrimp, garlic butter, lemon, parsley, cherry tomatoes
|Caesar
|$6.00
romaine hearts, croutons, Parmesan and Caesar dressing with lots of garlic
|"fuggedaboutit" Chicken Parm
|$24.00
family style portion for 2 or more people
BRGR Stop
4301 Coconut Creek Parkway Unit A, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|**Da Best Mexican Street Corn
|$5.95
|The Bourbon Cowboy
|$18.50
|Le Magnifique
|$15.95
Mima's 1868 Cuban Cafe
6261 West Sample Rd., Coral Springs
|Popular items
|Ropa Vieja
|$12.95
|Vaca Frita
|$13.95
|Pollo A La Plancha
|$11.95
PIZZA
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Popular items
|Reg Garden Salad
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion
|Reg Chicken Parmigiana
|$19.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Sm Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
10374 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs
|Popular items
|6 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
|Cheese & Chocolate for 4
|$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|Caesar
|$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
Marco's Top Burgers
3350 NW 22nd terrace #400B, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|X-Bacon
|$10.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
|X-Burger
|$9.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
|X-Tudo
|$12.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Checkers Old Munchen
2209 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|5 People
|$60.00
|Potato Pancakes
|$10.99
|Stuffed Schnitzel
|$22.99
SEAFOOD
First Catch Seafood & Grill
7679 N State Road 7, Parkland
|Popular items
|SALMON PLATTER
|$17.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
|FISH & CHIPS
|$15.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
|FANTASTIC FOUR
|$16.00
4 tacos, flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and finished with our homemade creamy lime sauce
Don Pan
11010 Wiles Road, Coral Springs
|Popular items
|PabeBowl
|$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
|Cuban Bowl
|$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mama Maria's Pizza
5463 Lyons Rd Unit I, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|20 Piece Wings
|$17.95
|Stuffed Shells
|$13.95
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$3.50
FRENCH FRIES
Cielito Lindo
600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|LS Baby Pallomilla
|$16.50
Seasoned thin sirloin, topped with chopped onion, garlic sauce, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
|Carne Asada Tampiquena
|$22.00
Skirt steak cooked to your liking, accompanied by a cheese enchilada and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
|Picadillo Criollo
|$14.00
Ground beef cooked Cuban style with onions, peppers, olives, raisins and seasoning
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
3128 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point
|Popular items
|Side House Salad
|$4.99
|French Dip
|$14.99
|12 Boneless
|$13.99
Dragon Pho - Coral Springs
6268 West Sample Road, Coral Springs
|Popular items
|Seafood Pho (Hai San)
Consist of shrimp, scallop, squid, & imitation crab.
|Build Your Own Beef Pho (Pho Tu Chon)
Customize up to 4 meat cuts
|House Special (Dac Biet)
Consists of steak, brisket, flank, fatty flank, meatball, tripe, tendon.
BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|Beachy Shrimp & Grits
|$30.00
Jumbo white shrimp, stone-ground white cheddar grits, Smithfield ham, corn salsa and asparagus sautéed in a light Creole sauce served with white cheddar grits.
|Wings 🔥Honey BBQ🔥
|$19.00
Seasoned, oven roasted, lightly fried, served with
chipotle ranch and blue cheese dressing
|FOLLY BEACH SLIDERS $7 EACH
|$7.00
A blend of short rib brisket, ground chuck, topped with pimento cheese, caramelized onions, chef's island dressing
SLIDERS $6 EACH
Papamigos - Coconut Creek
6370 N State Rd 7, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Butcher Tacos
|$17.00
Carne Asada, Cilantro, Guac, Queso Fresco, Chipolte Mayo
|Birria Tacos
|$17.00
Mexican Style Beef With Melted Mozzarella, Cilantro/Onion & Birria Oil
|Lala’s Street Corn
|$12.00
Roasted Corn Cut off the Cobb Slathered in Mayo, Sour cream, Hatch Green Chile, Cilantro Mixture, Topped with Crumbled Cojita Cheese and Ancho Chili Powder
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Papa's Raw Bar
4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point
|Popular items
|Island Conch
|$15.00
|Fried Rice
|$10.00
|French Fries
|$3.00
Casa do Pastel
430 East Sample Road, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$1.75
Baked many times a day our cheese bread recipe is a success among all of our customers.
Gluten free.
|Chicken Pastel
|$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast.
|Cheese Pastel
|$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs
|Popular items
|8 WINGS
|$15.00
Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery
|HALF DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS
|$5.85
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
|REGULAR SLICE
|$3.75
REGULAR CHEESE SLICE
Deccan Spice - Pompano
1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka
|$15.99
Boneless chicken pieces marinated overnight; char grilled
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Cooked with garlic
|Butter Chicken
|$13.99
Tandoori boneless chicken cooked with rich double cream, tomato butter sauce
Scorpion Wings - Coral Springs
6268 West Sample Road, Coral Springs
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings
|$10.95
|Small Fries
|$4.95
|Coke
|$1.95
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
3650 N Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point
|Popular items
|Meat Lover's "18
|$21.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Ham
|Family Bundle #4
|$24.00
1 Large Cheese Pie & 10 wings
|Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
|$16.95
Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
Includes pasta in our marinara with 2 garlic rolls
Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate
2403 n state road 7, Margate
|Popular items
|SM Parm Basil Waffle Fries
|$3.75
Potatoes cut in grid shape fried to a golden crisp.
|Quattro Pack
|$29.95
If you cant decide dont worry , we have your back . your choice of 4 personal pies , choose any of our specialty pizzas of cheese with 1 topping.
|LG 16" Cheese Pizza
|$17.95
Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium Grande cheese.