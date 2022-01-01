Pompano Beach restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Pompano Beach, Florida

Pompano Beach has some of the freshest seafood, quaintest pubs, and a plethora of worldwide cuisine. Italian, American, French, and Mediterranean are all on the menu. Every meal spanning breakfast to dessert can be found along East Atlantic Blvd. Explore the coastline restaurants with seafood straight from the ocean and the thriving downtown area for Japanese cuisine in Pompano Beach.

The Central Business District offers cuisine from Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Peru. Every section of Pompano Beach will transport you with flavors from across the world. Treat your whole family to clean ocean air, riveting new tastes, and memories that will last a lifetime. Revel in steak dinners, breakfast with down-home flair, and the best tacos in Pompano Florida. Bring the spice or stick to your favorites, there is no shortage of choices.

If you’re looking for a way to wind down, there are lovely wineries, fun breweries, and even a cidery to enjoy. Spend time with friends tasting beverages ages to perfection and touring the grounds where the magic takes place. If you’re looking for a casual bar and grill, the beachside is sprinkled with places to click your glasses and relax. Pompano Beach restaurants provide visitors with incredible options and stress-free decisions.

Must-try Pompano Beach restaurants

Don Pan image

 

Don Pan

9581B W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
Cuban Bowl$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
PabeBowl$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
More about Don Pan
Papamigos image

 

Papamigos

44 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birria (Mexican Style Beef)$17.00
Mexican Style Beef With Melted Mozzarella, Cilantro/Onion & Birria Oil
Quesadillas$10.00
14" Quesdilla loaded with Mozerella and Mexican Blend Cheese.
Comes with Pico, Guac, & Sour Cream
Carne Asada Fries$16.00
Fries Topped with Shredded Mexican Cheese, Hot Queso, Carne Asada, Pico, Guacamole
More about Papamigos
Circus Bar image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Circus Bar

1461 SW 30 Ave, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TG-10 Wings$10.25
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
TG-20 Special$12.00
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
*10 WINGS$11.00
Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot,
BBQ, Teriyaki
Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper
House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika....
ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey
More about Circus Bar
Casa Do Pastel image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Casa Do Pastel

7804 W Sample Rd, Margate

Avg 4.3 (318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pizza Pastel$3.25
Churros$3.50
Chicken Ball + Cream Cheese$2.85
More about Casa Do Pastel
Living Green image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Living Green

413 N federal Hwy, pompano beach

Avg 4.6 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Donut$3.99
-Glazed
-Strawberry Frosted
-Chocolate Frosted
Veggie Monster$12.00
Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions
Hungry Man's Burrito$12.00
WW wrap, cage free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken sausage, berry juice, red onion
More about Living Green
Bella Roma image

 

Bella Roma

4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Meatballs$7.50
Comes with two big homemade meatballs in our house tomato sauce.
Dozen Garlic Rolls$5.95
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
2 Liter soda$3.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite
More about Bella Roma
Cannoli Kitchen image

 

Cannoli Kitchen

255 n pompano beach blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$14.95
Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter
Meatballs In Sauce (2) Pieces$10.95
In sauce
More about Cannoli Kitchen
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl$16.95
Arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions & cilantro brown rice with our citrus sauce. Substitute chicken for: zero fat tuna or tofu
More about Carrot Express
Truli Italian Food & Drink image

 

Truli Italian Food & Drink

4443 Lyons Rd D104, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Scampi$19.50
angel hair tossed w/sauteed shrimp, garlic butter, lemon, parsley, cherry tomatoes
Caesar$6.00
romaine hearts, croutons, Parmesan and Caesar dressing with lots of garlic
"fuggedaboutit" Chicken Parm$24.00
family style portion for 2 or more people
More about Truli Italian Food & Drink
BRGR Stop image

 

BRGR Stop

4301 Coconut Creek Parkway Unit A, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
**Da Best Mexican Street Corn$5.95
The Bourbon Cowboy$18.50
Le Magnifique$15.95
More about BRGR Stop
Mima's 1868 Cuban Cafe image

 

Mima's 1868 Cuban Cafe

6261 West Sample Rd., Coral Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ropa Vieja$12.95
Vaca Frita$13.95
Pollo A La Plancha$11.95
More about Mima's 1868 Cuban Cafe
Pizza Time Caffe image

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg Garden Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion
Reg Chicken Parmigiana$19.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sm Chicken Parmigiana$16.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Pizza Time Caffe
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

10374 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs

Avg 4.5 (1514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
More about The Melting Pot
Marco's Top Burgers image

 

Marco's Top Burgers

3350 NW 22nd terrace #400B, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
X-Bacon$10.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
X-Burger$9.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
X-Tudo$12.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
More about Marco's Top Burgers
Checkers Old Munchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Checkers Old Munchen

2209 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.6 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 People$60.00
Potato Pancakes$10.99
Stuffed Schnitzel$22.99
More about Checkers Old Munchen
First Catch Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD

First Catch Seafood & Grill

7679 N State Road 7, Parkland

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SALMON PLATTER$17.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
FISH & CHIPS$15.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
FANTASTIC FOUR$16.00
4 tacos, flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and finished with our homemade creamy lime sauce
More about First Catch Seafood & Grill
Don Pan image

 

Don Pan

11010 Wiles Road, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PabeBowl$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
Cuban Bowl$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
Lomo Saltado$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
More about Don Pan
Mama Maria's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mama Maria's Pizza

5463 Lyons Rd Unit I, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.4 (332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20 Piece Wings$17.95
Stuffed Shells$13.95
Garlic Knots (6)$3.50
More about Mama Maria's Pizza
Cielito Lindo image

FRENCH FRIES

Cielito Lindo

600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LS Baby Pallomilla$16.50
Seasoned thin sirloin, topped with chopped onion, garlic sauce, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
Carne Asada Tampiquena$22.00
Skirt steak cooked to your liking, accompanied by a cheese enchilada and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Picadillo Criollo$14.00
Ground beef cooked Cuban style with onions, peppers, olives, raisins and seasoning
More about Cielito Lindo
Legends Tavern & Grille image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

3128 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point

Avg 4 (318 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side House Salad$4.99
French Dip$14.99
12 Boneless$13.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Dragon Pho - Coral Springs image

 

Dragon Pho - Coral Springs

6268 West Sample Road, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Pho (Hai San)
Consist of shrimp, scallop, squid, & imitation crab.
Build Your Own Beef Pho (Pho Tu Chon)
Customize up to 4 meat cuts
House Special (Dac Biet)
Consists of steak, brisket, flank, fatty flank, meatball, tripe, tendon.
More about Dragon Pho - Coral Springs
BEACH HOUSE POMPANO image

 

BEACH HOUSE POMPANO

270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beachy Shrimp & Grits$30.00
Jumbo white shrimp, stone-ground white cheddar grits, Smithfield ham, corn salsa and asparagus sautéed in a light Creole sauce served with white cheddar grits.
Wings 🔥Honey BBQ🔥$19.00
Seasoned, oven roasted, lightly fried, served with
chipotle ranch and blue cheese dressing
FOLLY BEACH SLIDERS $7 EACH$7.00
A blend of short rib brisket, ground chuck, topped with pimento cheese, caramelized onions, chef's island dressing
SLIDERS $6 EACH
More about BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
Papamigos - Coconut Creek image

 

Papamigos - Coconut Creek

6370 N State Rd 7, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butcher Tacos$17.00
Carne Asada, Cilantro, Guac, Queso Fresco, Chipolte Mayo
Birria Tacos$17.00
Mexican Style Beef With Melted Mozzarella, Cilantro/Onion & Birria Oil
Lala’s Street Corn$12.00
Roasted Corn Cut off the Cobb Slathered in Mayo, Sour cream, Hatch Green Chile, Cilantro Mixture, Topped with Crumbled Cojita Cheese and Ancho Chili Powder
More about Papamigos - Coconut Creek
Papa's Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Papa's Raw Bar

4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point

Avg 4.7 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Island Conch$15.00
Fried Rice$10.00
French Fries$3.00
More about Papa's Raw Bar
Casa do Pastel image

 

Casa do Pastel

430 East Sample Road, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Bread$1.75
Baked many times a day our cheese bread recipe is a success among all of our customers.
Gluten free.
Chicken Pastel$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast.
Cheese Pastel$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese.
More about Casa do Pastel
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pizza & Subs

10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs

Avg 4.9 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 WINGS$15.00
Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery
HALF DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS$5.85
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
REGULAR SLICE$3.75
REGULAR CHEESE SLICE
More about Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
Deccan Spice - Pompano image

 

Deccan Spice - Pompano

1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach

Avg 4.7 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tikka$15.99
Boneless chicken pieces marinated overnight; char grilled
Garlic Naan$3.99
Cooked with garlic
Butter Chicken$13.99
Tandoori boneless chicken cooked with rich double cream, tomato butter sauce
More about Deccan Spice - Pompano
Scorpion Wings - Coral Springs image

 

Scorpion Wings - Coral Springs

6268 West Sample Road, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Traditional Wings$10.95
Small Fries$4.95
Coke$1.95
More about Scorpion Wings - Coral Springs
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point image

 

Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point

3650 N Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lover's "18$21.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Ham
Family Bundle #4$24.00
1 Large Cheese Pie & 10 wings
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner$16.95
Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
Includes pasta in our marinara with 2 garlic rolls
More about Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate image

 

Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate

2403 n state road 7, Margate

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SM Parm Basil Waffle Fries$3.75
Potatoes cut in grid shape fried to a golden crisp.
Quattro Pack$29.95
If you cant decide dont worry , we have your back . your choice of 4 personal pies , choose any of our specialty pizzas of cheese with 1 topping.
LG 16" Cheese Pizza$17.95
Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium Grande cheese.
More about Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pompano Beach

Cheese Pizza

Mozzarella Sticks

Burritos

Pies

Lobsters

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Cuban Sandwiches

