Pompano Beach American restaurants you'll love

Circus Bar image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Circus Bar

1461 SW 30 Ave, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TG-10 Wings$10.25
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
TG-20 Special$12.00
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
*10 WINGS$11.00
Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot,
BBQ, Teriyaki
Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper
House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika....
ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey
More about Circus Bar
BRGR Stop image

 

BRGR Stop

4301 Coconut Creek Parkway Unit A, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
**Da Best Mexican Street Corn$5.95
The Bourbon Cowboy$18.50
Le Magnifique$15.95
More about BRGR Stop
Checkers Old Munchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Checkers Old Munchen

2209 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.6 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 People$60.00
Potato Pancakes$10.99
Stuffed Schnitzel$22.99
More about Checkers Old Munchen
First Catch Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD

First Catch Seafood & Grill

7679 N State Road 7, Parkland

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SALMON PLATTER$17.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
FISH & CHIPS$15.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
FANTASTIC FOUR$16.00
4 tacos, flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and finished with our homemade creamy lime sauce
More about First Catch Seafood & Grill
BEACH HOUSE POMPANO image

 

BEACH HOUSE POMPANO

270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beachy Shrimp & Grits$30.00
Jumbo white shrimp, stone-ground white cheddar grits, Smithfield ham, corn salsa and asparagus sautéed in a light Creole sauce served with white cheddar grits.
Wings 🔥Honey BBQ🔥$19.00
Seasoned, oven roasted, lightly fried, served with
chipotle ranch and blue cheese dressing
FOLLY BEACH SLIDERS $7 EACH$7.00
A blend of short rib brisket, ground chuck, topped with pimento cheese, caramelized onions, chef's island dressing
SLIDERS $6 EACH
More about BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
The Fish Joint image

 

The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$24.95
Maine claw and knuckle meat pilled high on a brioche roll. Choice hot or cold with 1 side and hushpuppies
Snapper Platter$19.00
Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.
Fish Taco$15.00
Fried cod
More about The Fish Joint
Legends Tavern & Grille image

 

Legends Tavern & Grille

10 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Kids Meal$7.99
Chicken Tenders$10.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Swirl Wine Bistro image

SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Swirl Wine Bistro

1435 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.8 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Admit One$50.00
Bring proof of payment to event
More about Swirl Wine Bistro
Swirl Wine Bistro/Bistro 19 image

 

Swirl Wine Bistro/Bistro 19

1001 Wynmoor circle, COCONUT CREEK

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Swirl Wine Bistro/Bistro 19
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz Cafes

9456 Ballen Ct., Parkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Salad Salad$7.99
Sandwich or Platter
Build Your Own Omelet$7.99
Choice of Cheese
Nova Platter$11.99
w/ LTO & Coleslaw
More about Flakowitz Cafes

