Pompano Beach American restaurants you'll love
More about Circus Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Circus Bar
1461 SW 30 Ave, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|TG-10 Wings
|$10.25
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
|TG-20 Special
|$12.00
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
|*10 WINGS
|$11.00
Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot,
BBQ, Teriyaki
Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper
House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika....
ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey
More about BRGR Stop
BRGR Stop
4301 Coconut Creek Parkway Unit A, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|**Da Best Mexican Street Corn
|$5.95
|The Bourbon Cowboy
|$18.50
|Le Magnifique
|$15.95
More about Checkers Old Munchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Checkers Old Munchen
2209 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|5 People
|$60.00
|Potato Pancakes
|$10.99
|Stuffed Schnitzel
|$22.99
More about First Catch Seafood & Grill
SEAFOOD
First Catch Seafood & Grill
7679 N State Road 7, Parkland
|Popular items
|SALMON PLATTER
|$17.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
|FISH & CHIPS
|$15.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
|FANTASTIC FOUR
|$16.00
4 tacos, flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and finished with our homemade creamy lime sauce
More about BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|Beachy Shrimp & Grits
|$30.00
Jumbo white shrimp, stone-ground white cheddar grits, Smithfield ham, corn salsa and asparagus sautéed in a light Creole sauce served with white cheddar grits.
|Wings 🔥Honey BBQ🔥
|$19.00
Seasoned, oven roasted, lightly fried, served with
chipotle ranch and blue cheese dressing
|FOLLY BEACH SLIDERS $7 EACH
|$7.00
A blend of short rib brisket, ground chuck, topped with pimento cheese, caramelized onions, chef's island dressing
SLIDERS $6 EACH
More about The Fish Joint
The Fish Joint
4570 lyons road, coconut creek
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$24.95
Maine claw and knuckle meat pilled high on a brioche roll. Choice hot or cold with 1 side and hushpuppies
|Snapper Platter
|$19.00
Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.
|Fish Taco
|$15.00
Fried cod
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Legends Tavern & Grille
10 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
|Kids Meal
|$7.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
More about Swirl Wine Bistro
SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Swirl Wine Bistro
1435 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Admit One
|$50.00
Bring proof of payment to event