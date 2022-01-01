Pompano Beach Chicken restaurants you'll love

Circus Bar image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Circus Bar

1461 SW 30 Ave, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TG-10 Wings$10.25
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
TG-20 Special$12.00
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
*10 WINGS$11.00
Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot,
BBQ, Teriyaki
Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper
House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika....
ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey
More about Circus Bar
Mama Maria's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mama Maria's Pizza

5463 Lyons Rd Unit I, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.4 (332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20 Piece Wings$17.95
Stuffed Shells$13.95
Garlic Knots (6)$3.50
More about Mama Maria's Pizza
Scorpion Wings - Coral Springs image

 

Scorpion Wings - Coral Springs

6268 West Sample Road, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Traditional Wings$10.95
Small Fries$4.95
Coke$1.95
More about Scorpion Wings - Coral Springs

