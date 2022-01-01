Pompano Beach sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Pompano Beach

Laspadas (Coral Springs) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Laspadas (Coral Springs)

10178 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs

Avg 4.8 (5078 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small 8" Monster$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Small 8" Italian$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Large 12" Italian$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
More about Laspadas (Coral Springs)
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz Cafes

9456 Ballen Ct., Parkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Salad Salad$7.99
Sandwich or Platter
Build Your Own Omelet$7.99
Choice of Cheese
Nova Platter$11.99
w/ LTO & Coleslaw
More about Flakowitz Cafes
Restaurant banner

 

Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.75
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
LARGE PIZZA$18.95
16" LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
8 WINGS$15.00
Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery
More about Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

