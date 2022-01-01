Pompano Beach Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Pompano Beach
More about Bella Roma
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Popular items
|Side Meatballs
|$7.50
Comes with two big homemade meatballs in our house tomato sauce.
|Dozen Garlic Rolls
|$5.95
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
|2 Liter soda
|$3.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite
More about Pizza Time Caffe
PIZZA
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Popular items
|Reg Garden Salad
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion
|Reg Chicken Parmigiana
|$19.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Sm Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Mama Maria's Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mama Maria's Pizza
5463 Lyons Rd Unit I, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|20 Piece Wings
|$17.95
|Stuffed Shells
|$13.95
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$3.50
More about Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate
Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate
2403 n state road 7, Margate
|Popular items
|SM Parm Basil Waffle Fries
|$3.75
Potatoes cut in grid shape fried to a golden crisp.
|Quattro Pack
|$29.95
If you cant decide dont worry , we have your back . your choice of 4 personal pies , choose any of our specialty pizzas of cheese with 1 topping.
|LG 16" Cheese Pizza
|$17.95
Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium Grande cheese.
More about Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs
|Popular items
|SMALL CUSTOM STROMBOLI
|$12.95
Stomboli with mozzarella and your choice of 4 TOPPINGS
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.75
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
|MEDIUM PIZZA
|$16.95
14" MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
More about Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.75
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
|LARGE PIZZA
|$18.95
16" LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
|8 WINGS
|$15.00
Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery