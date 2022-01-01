Pompano Beach juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Pompano Beach
More about Casa Do Pastel
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Casa Do Pastel
7804 W Sample Rd, Margate
|Popular items
|Create Acai
|$11.00
Traditional Recipe Acai Bowl blended with banana and strawberry.
You can choose 5 toppings.
|Cheese Pastel
|$2.80
|Guarana Antartica
|$2.50
More about Living Green
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Living Green
413 N federal Hwy, pompano beach
|Popular items
|Living Green
|$11.00
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Mint
|Veggie Monster
|$12.00
Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions
|The Beast
|$12.00
Meatballs (beef), Marinara Sauce, Tarragon Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Red Cabbage, Kale
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl
|$16.95
Arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions & cilantro brown rice with our citrus sauce. Substitute chicken for: zero fat tuna or tofu
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|Poke Bowl
|$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon