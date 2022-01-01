Pompano Beach Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Pompano Beach
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Casa Do Pastel
7804 W Sample Rd, Margate
|Popular items
|Pizza Pastel
|$3.25
|Churros
|$3.50
|Chicken Ball + Cream Cheese
|$2.85
Mima's 1868 Cuban Cafe
6261 West Sample Rd., Coral Springs
|Popular items
|Ropa Vieja
|$12.95
|Vaca Frita
|$13.95
|Pollo A La Plancha
|$11.95
Marco's Top Burgers
3350 NW 22nd terrace #400B, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|X-Bacon
|$10.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
|X-Burger
|$9.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
|X-Tudo
|$12.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
Casa do Pastel
430 East Sample Road, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$1.75
Baked many times a day our cheese bread recipe is a success among all of our customers.
Gluten free.
|Chicken Pastel
|$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast.
|Cheese Pastel
|$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese.