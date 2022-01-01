Pompano Beach Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Pompano Beach

Casa Do Pastel image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Casa Do Pastel

7804 W Sample Rd, Margate

Avg 4.3 (318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pizza Pastel$3.25
Churros$3.50
Chicken Ball + Cream Cheese$2.85
More about Casa Do Pastel
Mima's 1868 Cuban Cafe image

 

Mima's 1868 Cuban Cafe

6261 West Sample Rd., Coral Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ropa Vieja$12.95
Vaca Frita$13.95
Pollo A La Plancha$11.95
More about Mima's 1868 Cuban Cafe
Marco's Top Burgers image

 

Marco's Top Burgers

3350 NW 22nd terrace #400B, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
X-Bacon$10.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
X-Burger$9.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
X-Tudo$12.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
More about Marco's Top Burgers
Casa do Pastel image

 

Casa do Pastel

430 East Sample Road, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Bread$1.75
Baked many times a day our cheese bread recipe is a success among all of our customers.
Gluten free.
Chicken Pastel$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast.
Cheese Pastel$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese.
More about Casa do Pastel
Little Havana Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Little Havana Bar & Grill

6240 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cilantro Sauce$0.75
Maduros$2.79
Little Havana Steak$19.99
More about Little Havana Bar & Grill

