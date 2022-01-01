Pompano Beach Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Pompano Beach

ethos Greek Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.7 (2116 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Platter$25.50
Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.
Greek Salad$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
Spinach Pie$15.00
Our homemade spinach pie is made with barrel-aged feta cheese, sauteed spinach, leeks and wrapped with thin layers of crispy phyllo dough.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Catering by ethos image

 

Catering by ethos

4437 Lyons Road E104, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spread Combo$60.00
Three pounds tzatziki spread, three pounds hummus, and twelve warm pita cut in quarters.
Grilled Chicken Catering$99.00
Marinated and grilled to perfection. Each half tray includes 30 pieces total (15 whole chicken breasts cut in half/usually served 3 pieces per person.)
Gluten Free
Rice Catering$18.00
Fresh baby spinach, leek and sauteed onions. Served in 1/3 size tray.
More about Catering by ethos
Restaurant banner

 

Mini Pita - Pompano

2555 East Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mini Pita - Pompano

