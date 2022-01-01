Pompano Beach Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Pompano Beach
More about ethos Greek Bistro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$25.50
Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.
|Greek Salad
|$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
|Spinach Pie
|$15.00
Our homemade spinach pie is made with barrel-aged feta cheese, sauteed spinach, leeks and wrapped with thin layers of crispy phyllo dough.
More about Catering by ethos
Catering by ethos
4437 Lyons Road E104, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Spread Combo
|$60.00
Three pounds tzatziki spread, three pounds hummus, and twelve warm pita cut in quarters.
|Grilled Chicken Catering
|$99.00
Marinated and grilled to perfection. Each half tray includes 30 pieces total (15 whole chicken breasts cut in half/usually served 3 pieces per person.)
Gluten Free
|Rice Catering
|$18.00
Fresh baby spinach, leek and sauteed onions. Served in 1/3 size tray.