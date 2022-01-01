Pompano Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Pompano Beach

Cielito Lindo image

FRENCH FRIES

Cielito Lindo

600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LS Baby Pallomilla$16.50
Seasoned thin sirloin, topped with chopped onion, garlic sauce, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
Carne Asada Tampiquena$22.00
Skirt steak cooked to your liking, accompanied by a cheese enchilada and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Picadillo Criollo$14.00
Ground beef cooked Cuban style with onions, peppers, olives, raisins and seasoning
More about Cielito Lindo
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Make It A 3 Way!$16.00
just made chips + fresh juicy salsa + queso + guacamole
Philly Cheesesteak Taco$9.00
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
Truffle Steak Taco$9.00
buttered corn + cremini mushroom + truffle crema
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pompano Beach

Cheese Pizza

Tacos

Burritos

Mozzarella Sticks

Pies

Lobsters

Caesar Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Pompano Beach to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston