Pompano Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Pompano Beach
More about Cielito Lindo
FRENCH FRIES
Cielito Lindo
600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|LS Baby Pallomilla
|$16.50
Seasoned thin sirloin, topped with chopped onion, garlic sauce, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
|Carne Asada Tampiquena
|$22.00
Skirt steak cooked to your liking, accompanied by a cheese enchilada and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
|Picadillo Criollo
|$14.00
Ground beef cooked Cuban style with onions, peppers, olives, raisins and seasoning
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Make It A 3 Way!
|$16.00
just made chips + fresh juicy salsa + queso + guacamole
|Philly Cheesesteak Taco
|$9.00
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
|Truffle Steak Taco
|$9.00
buttered corn + cremini mushroom + truffle crema