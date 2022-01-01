Pompano Beach pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Pompano Beach

Bella Roma image

 

Bella Roma

4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Meatballs$7.50
Comes with two big homemade meatballs in our house tomato sauce.
Dozen Garlic Rolls$5.95
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
2 Liter soda$3.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite
More about Bella Roma
Pizza Time Caffe image

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg Garden Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion
Reg Chicken Parmigiana$19.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sm Chicken Parmigiana$16.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Pizza Time Caffe
Mama Maria's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mama Maria's Pizza

5463 Lyons Rd Unit I, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.4 (332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20 Piece Wings$17.95
Stuffed Shells$13.95
Garlic Knots (6)$3.50
More about Mama Maria's Pizza
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pizza & Subs

10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs

Avg 4.9 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 WINGS$15.00
Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery
HALF DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS$5.85
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
REGULAR SLICE$3.75
REGULAR CHEESE SLICE
More about Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate image

 

Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate

2403 n state road 7, Margate

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SM Parm Basil Waffle Fries$3.75
Potatoes cut in grid shape fried to a golden crisp.
Quattro Pack$29.95
If you cant decide dont worry , we have your back . your choice of 4 personal pies , choose any of our specialty pizzas of cheese with 1 topping.
LG 16" Cheese Pizza$17.95
Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium Grande cheese.
More about Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company

5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Avg 4.5 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMALL CUSTOM STROMBOLI$12.95
Stomboli with mozzarella and your choice of 4 TOPPINGS
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.75
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
MEDIUM PIZZA$16.95
14" MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
More about Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
Restaurant banner

 

Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.75
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
LARGE PIZZA$18.95
16" LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
8 WINGS$15.00
Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery
More about Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
Pieology Pizzeria image

 

Pieology Pizzeria

4608 N University Dr, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology Pizzeria

