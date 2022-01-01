Pompano Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Pompano Beach

Bella Roma image

 

Bella Roma

4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK

No reviews yet
Side Meatballs$7.50
Comes with two big homemade meatballs in our house tomato sauce.
Dozen Garlic Rolls$5.95
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
2 Liter soda$3.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite
First Catch Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD

First Catch Seafood & Grill

7679 N State Road 7, Parkland

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
SALMON PLATTER$17.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
FISH & CHIPS$15.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
FANTASTIC FOUR$16.00
4 tacos, flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and finished with our homemade creamy lime sauce
Papa's Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Papa's Raw Bar

4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point

Avg 4.7 (1335 reviews)
Island Conch$15.00
Fried Rice$10.00
French Fries$3.00
The Fish Joint image

 

The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

No reviews yet
Lobster Roll$24.95
Maine claw and knuckle meat pilled high on a brioche roll. Choice hot or cold with 1 side and hushpuppies
Snapper Platter$19.00
Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.
Fish Taco$15.00
Fried cod
Papa's Fish House image

SEAFOOD

Papa's Fish House

6402 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point

Avg 4 (265 reviews)
Lobster Bites$24.00
Brownie$7.00
