Pompano Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Bella Roma
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Popular items
|Side Meatballs
|$7.50
Comes with two big homemade meatballs in our house tomato sauce.
|Dozen Garlic Rolls
|$5.95
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
|2 Liter soda
|$3.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite
First Catch Seafood & Grill
SEAFOOD
First Catch Seafood & Grill
7679 N State Road 7, Parkland
|Popular items
|SALMON PLATTER
|$17.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
|FISH & CHIPS
|$15.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
|FANTASTIC FOUR
|$16.00
4 tacos, flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and finished with our homemade creamy lime sauce
Papa's Raw Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Papa's Raw Bar
4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point
|Popular items
|Island Conch
|$15.00
|Fried Rice
|$10.00
|French Fries
|$3.00
The Fish Joint
The Fish Joint
4570 lyons road, coconut creek
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$24.95
Maine claw and knuckle meat pilled high on a brioche roll. Choice hot or cold with 1 side and hushpuppies
|Snapper Platter
|$19.00
Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.
|Fish Taco
|$15.00
Fried cod