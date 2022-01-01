Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Rotelli - Coconut Creek image

 

Rotelli - Coconut Creek

4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, marinated roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts. Served in a bread bowl with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Rotelli - Coconut Creek
Bella Roma image

 

Bella Roma

4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Antipasto Salad$12.50
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, ham, salami, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella cheese, homemade croutons
More about Bella Roma
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pizza & Subs

10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs

Avg 4.9 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD$9.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
LARGE ANTIPASTO SALAD$15.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
More about Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point image

 

Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point

3650 N Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Antipasto Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes,onions, peppers, ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, black olives, fresh mozzarella
More about Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company

5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Avg 4.5 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE ANTIPASTO SALAD$15.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD$9.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
More about Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
Restaurant banner

 

Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG ANTIPASTO SALAD$15.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD$9.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
More about Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

