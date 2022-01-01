Antipasto salad in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Antipasto Salad
|$15.99
Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, marinated roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts. Served in a bread bowl with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Sm Antipasto Salad
|$12.50
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, ham, salami, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella cheese, homemade croutons
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs
|SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$9.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
|LARGE ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$15.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
3650 N Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point
|Antipasto Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes,onions, peppers, ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, black olives, fresh mozzarella
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs
|LARGE ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$15.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
|SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$9.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek
|LG ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$15.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
|SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$9.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna