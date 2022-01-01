Baby back ribs in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve baby back ribs
More about BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach
|Baby Back Ribs
|$33.00
Slow roasted, basted in house-made BBQ sauce, wood-fire grilled, served with choice of side
More about Addiction Restaurants Inc.
Addiction Restaurants Inc.
2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point
|Full baby back Ribs (8-9 bones)
|$25.99
Well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bone, topped with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with two side dishes
|Half baby back Ribs (5-6 bones)
|$19.99
well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bone, topped with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with one side dish +small salad