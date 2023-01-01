Biryani in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve biryani
Khana Kh'zana - Express Indian Restaurant
10345 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs
|Kofta Biryani
|$14.95
Deep Fried Veg. Balls Biryani (Rice With Exotic Spices)
Deccan Spice - Pompano
1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach
|Gobi Manchurian Biryani
|$12.99
Crisp florets of cauliflower, layered with flavored basmati rice, seasoned Indo-Chinese spices
|Goat Biryani
|$15.99
Baby goat marinated in wholesome of Indian spices cooked along with basmati rice
|Lamb Biryani
|$15.99
Boneless meat marinated in wholesome of Indian spices cooked along with basmati rice