Biryani in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve biryani

Khana Kh'zana - Express Indian Restaurant

10345 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kofta Biryani$14.95
Deep Fried Veg. Balls Biryani (Rice With Exotic Spices)
Deccan Spice - Pompano

1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach

Avg 4.7 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Gobi Manchurian Biryani$12.99
Crisp florets of cauliflower, layered with flavored basmati rice, seasoned Indo-Chinese spices
Goat Biryani$15.99
Baby goat marinated in wholesome of Indian spices cooked along with basmati rice
Lamb Biryani$15.99
Boneless meat marinated in wholesome of Indian spices cooked along with basmati rice
