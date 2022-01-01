Bruschetta in Pompano Beach
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Bruschetta Italiana
|$10.99
Fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil served on toasted slices of Italian garlic bread.
|Avocado Bruschetta
|$12.99
Bruschetta mixed with avocado, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze on toasted Italian garlic bread.
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Sub
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, marinated tomatoes, mayo, basil and a side of balsamic glaze.
PIZZA
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|½ Dozen Bruschetta
|$6.99
Served with plum tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil, balsamic glaze
|1 Dozen Bruschetta
|$9.99
Served with plum tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil, balsamic glaze
The Sicilian Oven
2486 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
4 Toasted crostini, bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction