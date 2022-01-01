Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve bruschetta

Rotelli - Coconut Creek image

 

Rotelli - Coconut Creek

4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Italiana$10.99
Fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil served on toasted slices of Italian garlic bread.
Avocado Bruschetta$12.99
Bruschetta mixed with avocado, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze on toasted Italian garlic bread.
More about Rotelli - Coconut Creek
Bella Roma image

 

Bella Roma

4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Sub$10.99
Grilled chicken, marinated tomatoes, mayo, basil and a side of balsamic glaze.
More about Bella Roma
Pizza Time Caffe image

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
½ Dozen Bruschetta$6.99
Served with plum tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil, balsamic glaze
1 Dozen Bruschetta$9.99
Served with plum tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil, balsamic glaze
1 Dozen Bruschetta$9.99
More about Pizza Time Caffe
Item pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

2486 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$8.00
4 Toasted crostini, bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

10140 West Sample Road, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$8.00
4 Toasted crostini, bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
More about The Sicilian Oven

