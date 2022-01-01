Burritos in Pompano Beach
Papamigos
44 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach
|California Burrito
|$19.00
Burrito Rolled w/ Mozzarella Cheese, Mexican Rice, Beans, Marinated Steak, French Fries, Queso Fresco, Hot Queso, Avocado, Avocado Salsa, & Sour Cream
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Living Green
413 N federal Hwy, pompano beach
|Hungry Man's Burrito
|$12.00
WW wrap, cage free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken sausage, berry juice, red onion
FRENCH FRIES
Cielito Lindo
600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach
|LS Burrito Lindo
|$10.00
Served with yellow rice and refried beans
Papamigos - Coconut Creek
6370 N State Rd 7, Coconut Creek
|Butcher Burrito
|$19.00
Stuffed Burrito w/ Melted Mozzerella, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Carne Asada, Avocado, Cilantro Onion, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo