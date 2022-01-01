Caesar salad in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve caesar salad
Cannoli Kitchen
255 n pompano beach blvd, Pompano Beach
|Caesar Salad
|$14.95
Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
3650 N Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Malbec Grill
7351 FL-7 N, Parkland
|CAESAR SALAD
|$16.00
Our secret recipe, with housemade croutons
The Sicilian Oven
2486 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a house made Caesar dressing