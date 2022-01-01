Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve ceviche

Papamigos - Coconut Creek image

 

Papamigos - Coconut Creek

6370 N State Rd 7, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Ceviche$12.00
More about Papamigos - Coconut Creek
Papa's Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Papa's Raw Bar

4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point

Avg 4.7 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Yellowtail Ceviche$20.00
Peruvian Style: Yellowtail, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
Conch Ceviche$18.00
Peruvian Style: Conch, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
Tuna Ceviche$18.00
Peruvian Style: Tuna, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
More about Papa's Raw Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Ceviche$16.00
shrimp + corvina + sweet potato + corn + leche de tigre
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
Embarcadero 41- Coral Springs image

 

Embarcadero 41- Coral Springs

3111 N University Dr Suite#113, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PIQUEO DE 3 CEVICHES$27.00
Three different ceviches, marinated in yellow pepper, red pepper and classic lime
More about Embarcadero 41- Coral Springs
Item pic

 

The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
Baby shrimp tossed with cucumbers, avocado, cilantro, red onion, tomato, marinated in lime juice.
More about The Fish Joint
Legends Tavern & Grille image

 

Legends Tavern & Grille

10 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Mahi Ceviche$13.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille

Map

