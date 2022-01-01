Ceviche in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Papamigos - Coconut Creek
Papamigos - Coconut Creek
6370 N State Rd 7, Coconut Creek
|Mexican Ceviche
|$12.00
More about Papa's Raw Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Papa's Raw Bar
4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point
|Yellowtail Ceviche
|$20.00
Peruvian Style: Yellowtail, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
|Conch Ceviche
|$18.00
Peruvian Style: Conch, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
|Tuna Ceviche
|$18.00
Peruvian Style: Tuna, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Classic Ceviche
|$16.00
shrimp + corvina + sweet potato + corn + leche de tigre
More about Embarcadero 41- Coral Springs
Embarcadero 41- Coral Springs
3111 N University Dr Suite#113, Coral Springs
|PIQUEO DE 3 CEVICHES
|$27.00
Three different ceviches, marinated in yellow pepper, red pepper and classic lime
More about The Fish Joint
The Fish Joint
4570 lyons road, coconut creek
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$13.00
Baby shrimp tossed with cucumbers, avocado, cilantro, red onion, tomato, marinated in lime juice.