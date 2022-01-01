Chicken caesar wraps in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
Carrot Express
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
Don Pan
11010 Wiles Road, Coral Springs
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.50
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken Breast, and our Ceasar Sauce
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
3128 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99