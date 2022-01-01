Chicken parmesan in Pompano Beach

Pizza Time Caffe image

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Chicken Parmigiana$16.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Reg Chicken Parmigiana$19.99
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Pizza Time Caffe
Mama Maria's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mama Maria's Pizza

5463 Lyons Rd Unit I, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.4 (332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sub$10.95
More about Mama Maria's Pizza
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point image

 

Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point

3650 N Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner$16.95
Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
Includes pasta in our marinara with 2 garlic rolls
More about Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
Chicken Parmigiana image

 

Rotelli - Coconut Creek

4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$20.99
Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side pasta of your choice.
More about Rotelli - Coconut Creek

