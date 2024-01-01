Chicken salad sandwiches in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Lester's Diner - 4701 Coconut Creek pkwy - Margate, Florida - 33063 - 954-979-4722
Lester's Diner - 4701 Coconut Creek pkwy - Margate, Florida - 33063 - 954-979-4722
4701 coconut creek pkwy, Margate
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.
More about How You Brewin® Coffee Company - Pompano Beach. Located at the Fisher Family Pier area.
How You Brewin® Coffee Company - Pompano Beach. Located at the Fisher Family Pier area.
3435 Pier Street, Pompano Beach
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.90
house made with lettuce and tomato on multigrain toast. (Contains almonds).