Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Pompano Beach

Go
Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Lester's Diner - 4701 Coconut Creek pkwy - Margate, Florida - 33063 - 954-979-4722

4701 coconut creek pkwy, Margate

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Served with Lettuce, Cole slaw and pickle.
More about Lester's Diner - 4701 Coconut Creek pkwy - Margate, Florida - 33063 - 954-979-4722
Item pic

 

How You Brewin® Coffee Company - Pompano Beach. Located at the Fisher Family Pier area.

3435 Pier Street, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.90
house made with lettuce and tomato on multigrain toast. (Contains almonds).
More about How You Brewin® Coffee Company - Pompano Beach. Located at the Fisher Family Pier area.

Browse other tasty dishes in Pompano Beach

Salad Wrap

Italian Salad

Ravioli

Pepper Steaks

Salmon Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Cucumber Salad

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Pompano Beach to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (154 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Naples

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (50 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (412 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston