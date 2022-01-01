Chimichangas in Pompano Beach
Cielito Lindo - Pompano Beach
600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
We take a flour tortilla, cram it full with lots of fresh beef or chicken and deep fry it to a golden tan. After tanning, we add our special secret south of the border sauce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
|Las Olas Chimichanga
|$23.00
A large flour tortilla rolled around a delicious seafood blend of real crab meat and shrimp, deep-fried until crisp and golden, smothered with special ”la casa” sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans