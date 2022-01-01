Chopped salad in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve chopped salad
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Malibu Chopped Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famour homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl.
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Reg San Marco Chopped Salad
|$15.99
(Fresh squeezed lemon vinigrette dressing)
Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, & provolone cheeses, ham, salami, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes
|Sm San Marco Chopped Salad
|$10.99
(Fresh squeezed lemon vinigrette dressing)
Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, & provolone cheeses, ham, salami, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes