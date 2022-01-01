Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve chopped salad

Malibu Chopped Salad image

 

Rotelli - Coconut Creek

4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Malibu Chopped Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famour homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl.
More about Rotelli - Coconut Creek
Pizza Time Caffe image

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Reg San Marco Chopped Salad$15.99
(Fresh squeezed lemon vinigrette dressing)
Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, & provolone cheeses, ham, salami, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes
Sm San Marco Chopped Salad$10.99
(Fresh squeezed lemon vinigrette dressing)
Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, & provolone cheeses, ham, salami, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes
More about Pizza Time Caffe

