Churrasco in Pompano Beach

Cielito Lindo image

FRENCH FRIES

Cielito Lindo

600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco$22.00
A juicy skirt steak cooked to your liking. Served with "Chimichurri Sauce", white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
More about Cielito Lindo
Restaurant banner

 

Bravo Peruvian Kitchen

9711 W Sample Road, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHURRASCO A LA PARRILLA$23.00
Grill steak,rice,fries,egg,plantains
More about Bravo Peruvian Kitchen
Addiction Restaurants Inc. image

 

Addiction Restaurants Inc.

2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Churrasco Steak$20.99
Juicy marinated skirt churrasco,seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, served with fried plantains,chimichuri sauce + small salad
More about Addiction Restaurants Inc.

