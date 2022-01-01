Churrasco in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve churrasco
Cielito Lindo
600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach
|Churrasco
|$22.00
A juicy skirt steak cooked to your liking. Served with "Chimichurri Sauce", white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
Bravo Peruvian Kitchen
9711 W Sample Road, Coral Springs
|CHURRASCO A LA PARRILLA
|$23.00
Grill steak,rice,fries,egg,plantains
Addiction Restaurants Inc.
2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point
|Skirt Churrasco Steak
|$20.99
Juicy marinated skirt churrasco,seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, served with fried plantains,chimichuri sauce + small salad