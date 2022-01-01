Edamame in Pompano Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve edamame
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Papa's Raw Bar
4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point
Avg 4.7
(1335 reviews)
Edamame
$6.00
Kim's Edamame
$7.00
More about Papa's Raw Bar
Legends Tavern & Grille
10 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach
No reviews yet
Asian Edamame
$8.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
