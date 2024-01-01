Egg salad sandwiches in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Offerdahl's Off-The-Grill - (Lighthouse Point)
Offerdahl's Off-The-Grill - (Lighthouse Point)
2400 Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point
|Egg Bowl, Breakfast Salad
|$8.99
two cage-free over-easy eggs, grilled turkey sausage, arugula & tomatoes tossed with tangy lemon dressing, topped with Parmesan cheese
|Egg Salad Sand
|$8.99
egg salad, romaine and tomatoes on toasted multi-grain bread served with Cape Cod chips