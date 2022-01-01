Eggplant parm in Pompano Beach
More about Rotelli - Coconut Creek
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Eggplant Parm
|$19.99
Traditional eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$11.99
Eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.
More about Bella Roma
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.99
Lightly breaded eggplant baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
|$10.99
Homemade Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a freshly baked Italian bread roll.
More about Cannoli Kitchen
Cannoli Kitchen
255 n pompano beach blvd, Pompano Beach
|Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
|$17.95
Panko breaded , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
|$13.95
More about Truli Italian Food & Drink
Truli Italian Food & Drink
4443 Lyons Rd D104, Coconut Creek
|Eggplant Parm
|$16.00
thin slices of fresh eggplant that hasn't been breaded. layered w/fresh basil and mozzarella, smothered in pomodoro, then baked. servedw/a side of spaghetti pomodoro (V)
More about Pizza Time Caffe
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Mini Pizza - Eggplant Parm
|$13.99
|Sm Eggplant Parmigiana
|$15.99
|Reg Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
3650 N Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point
|Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
|$16.99
Panko breaded , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara and 2 garlic rolls