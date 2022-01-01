Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Falafel wraps in
Pompano Beach
/
Pompano Beach
/
Falafel Wraps
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve falafel wraps
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
Avg 4.7
(2116 reviews)
Falafel Wrap
$16.00
Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Hummus.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Legends Tavern & Grille
10 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach
No reviews yet
Falafel Wrap
$13.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Pompano Beach
Scallops
Ice Cream Cake
Pasta Salad
Edamame
Ceviche
Meatball Subs
Chili
Lasagna
More near Pompano Beach to explore
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(270 restaurants)
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(90 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(856 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston